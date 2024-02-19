BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

BKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

BankUnited Trading Down 1.0 %

BKU opened at $27.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $37.94.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

