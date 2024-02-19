Barclays Increases WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Price Target to $12.00

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $15.12 on Thursday. WK Kellogg has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

In other news, insider Sherry Brice purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,012.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $1,657,000. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $1,026,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $351,000.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

