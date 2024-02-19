Barclays Trims BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Target Price to $40.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Boston Partners purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $161,247,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,433 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $75,483,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,361 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.