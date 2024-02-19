Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Barnes Group has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Barnes Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE B opened at $36.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,200,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,916,000 after buying an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,724,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,735,000 after buying an additional 29,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Barnes Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Barnes Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 275,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

