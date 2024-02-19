Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of B opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,412,000. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 961,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 467,627 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 275,574 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 505.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 293,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 244,869 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

