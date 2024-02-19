Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of +12-16% yr/yr to ~$1.63-1.68, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.800 EPS.

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $36.36 on Monday. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 117.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on B shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Barnes Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Barnes Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Barnes Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

