Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.85.

NYSE GOLD opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

