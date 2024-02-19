Barrick Gold’s (ABX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$31.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$28.81.

Shares of ABX opened at C$19.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 493.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$28.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 1,350.00%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. In other news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.49 per share, with a total value of C$51,438.09. Also, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. Insiders acquired 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

