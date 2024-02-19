Beldex (BDX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $251.48 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $251.48 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.26 or 0.05637686 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00075829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00027454 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00014663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00020392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,380,972 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,320,972 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

