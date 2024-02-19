Belrium Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on exchanges. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001375 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001228 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

