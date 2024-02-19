Benchmark Increases Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $42.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Shares of TTD opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

