Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 710 ($8.97) target price on the stock.

Midwich Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Midwich Group stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £371.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,714.29 and a beta of 0.66. Midwich Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 335 ($4.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 534 ($6.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 397.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 400.09.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications.

