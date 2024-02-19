Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 710 ($8.97) target price on the stock.
Midwich Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Midwich Group stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £371.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,714.29 and a beta of 0.66. Midwich Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 335 ($4.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 534 ($6.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 397.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 400.09.
About Midwich Group
