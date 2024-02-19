Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 13262174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £2.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.