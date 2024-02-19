BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,778 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.52% of BigCommerce worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 80.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 85,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BigCommerce by 87.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BigCommerce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BIGC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

BigCommerce Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $8.65 on Monday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.