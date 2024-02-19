BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,179 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.07% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 371.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 404,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 319,037 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% during the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,848,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after buying an additional 1,848,197 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,275,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after buying an additional 402,674 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BCRX opened at $5.92 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20.

BCRX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

