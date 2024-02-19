Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $276.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $308.13.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $219.08 on Friday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $217.53 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Biogen by 13.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 76.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Biogen by 27.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 30.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,227,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 360,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,714,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

