Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Biohaven Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

Biohaven stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Biohaven news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 2.3% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

