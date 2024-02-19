Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$5.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.