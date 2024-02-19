Bison Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,037,000 after buying an additional 2,868,091 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,152,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,838,055. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $515.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.60 and a 200-day moving average of $155.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

