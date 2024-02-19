Bison Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF makes up about 1.5% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 43,637 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 184,042 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLJP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 234,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,467. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.