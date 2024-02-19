Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TYL traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $440.98. The stock had a trading volume of 202,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.06 and a 1 year high of $454.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,311,230. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.29.

View Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.