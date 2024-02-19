Bison Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,677,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $23,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 265,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 304,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 202,702 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.26. 334,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,609. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $82.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

