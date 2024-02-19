Bison Wealth LLC Invests $4.09 Million in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bison Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bison Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.39% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,917,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

CTA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.33. 31,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,021. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

