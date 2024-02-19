Bison Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $2.33 on Monday, reaching $187.13. 2,127,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,542. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.09. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

