Bison Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 337.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,877 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $302,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 146.8% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 277.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solano Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FLQM stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.57. 25,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $270.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

