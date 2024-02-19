Bison Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,451 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,977,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,170. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.26. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

