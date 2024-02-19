Bison Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $2,279,038. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

DHR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.00. 2,152,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,303. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.19. The company has a market cap of $184.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $252.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

