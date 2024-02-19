Bison Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.63. 2,119,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $250.75.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.