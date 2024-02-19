Bison Wealth LLC Sells 100,789 Shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,789 shares during the period. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bison Wealth LLC owned about 10.57% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 435,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 49,338 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $516,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $416,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $238,000.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OVB traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,058. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Profile

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

