Bitcoin Diamond Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43,215.53 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $15.82 million and approximately $43,215.53 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00119293 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00035132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00020716 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006723 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

