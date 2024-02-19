Bitcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.14 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,022.84 billion and approximately $20.14 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $52,100.41 on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.67 or 0.00517594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00149372 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00027778 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,632,093 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

