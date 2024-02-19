Bitcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.14 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,022.84 billion and approximately $20.14 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $52,100.41 on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.67 or 0.00517594 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00149372 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00027778 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,632,093 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
