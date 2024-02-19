Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Reaches $1.53 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $61.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $78.06 or 0.00150338 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,921.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.89 or 0.00517884 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00029452 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,639,194 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

