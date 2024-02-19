Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Steadview Capital Management LLC

Steadview Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225,327 shares during the quarter. Block makes up 6.2% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Block by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,809,000 after purchasing an additional 55,250 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,887,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $353,954,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.64. 12,642,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,091,509. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $113,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,302 shares of company stock worth $2,258,303 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

