Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Cut to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BE. CL King initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.44.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

BE stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.91. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $23.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,344,000 after purchasing an additional 263,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after acquiring an additional 307,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,678,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,417,000 after buying an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 978,053 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.