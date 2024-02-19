Blue Whale Capital LLP Has $50.18 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 8.1% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 448,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,427,000 after purchasing an additional 66,611 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $468.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,461. The company has a market capitalization of $439.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $474.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

