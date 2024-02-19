Blue Whale Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 44,000 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,000. Celanese accounts for about 0.9% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 83.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,973. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

