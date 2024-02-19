Blur (BLUR) Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges

Blur (BLUR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Blur has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One Blur token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001510 BTC on major exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $64.78 million and $234.84 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,419,815,032.8196347 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.81252247 USD and is up 14.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $195,605,640.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

