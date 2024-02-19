BMO Capital Markets Raises Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target to $50.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHEF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 39,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,059,000 after buying an additional 83,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.