BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

