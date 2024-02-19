Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,167 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $121,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.63. 7,570,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,885,027. The company has a market cap of $291.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.