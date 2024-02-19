Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 37,827 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,827 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $124,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 128,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.8% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 118,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $424.07. 805,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,839. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.84. The firm has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.