Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,684 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $74,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.3% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 537,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 59,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $86.50. 9,673,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,966,824. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.