Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $46,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.78. 673,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,988. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.