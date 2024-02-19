Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $61.49 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,240 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $61,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.41. 5,442,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,739. The firm has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.56 and its 200 day moving average is $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

