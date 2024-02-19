Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $70.71 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $70,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.91. 2,513,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,976. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.38. The stock has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $334.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

