Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $89.73 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 168,091 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $89,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,668,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,596,991. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

