Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,035 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $53,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,861. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

