Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 20,059 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,059 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Travelers Companies worth $68,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 989,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,157,000 after purchasing an additional 66,508 shares during the period. Horiko Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Horiko Capital Management LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 78.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $737,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.53. 2,029,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $219.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

