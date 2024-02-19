Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 319,942 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319,942 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $48,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after acquiring an additional 149,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $250.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,700. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.45. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

