Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 65,101 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 65,101 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of FedEx worth $94,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.59. 2,113,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,742. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.